Dow, Exelixis pursue drugs from plants

Dow AgroSciences, in partnership with the University of Melbourne, has received a grant from the Australian Research Council to pursue development of plant-derived production systems for an avian flu vaccine. Meanwhile, Exelixis Plant Sciences and Washington State University Research Foundation have signed a licensing agreement under which Exelixis will use its expertise in cell production and metabolic engineering to advance WSURF's technology for producing paclitaxel and other pharmaceutical taxanes from plant cell culture.
