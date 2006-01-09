Dow launches hexene resins

Dow Chemical has scaled up production of hexene-comonomer-based polyethylene resins from its solution-phase process. The move marks a departure for Dow, which has traditionally made octene-based resins with the process. The company says the new resins will broaden its portfolio in applications such as liners and shrink-wrap and raise manufacturing flexibility by introducing an alternative comonomer to the sometimes-scarce octene. Dow says it has made about 500 million lb of the hexene-based materials so far.
