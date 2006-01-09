Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Electrochemical Insights Gained

Method elucidates elementary steps of water activation at metal electrodes

by Mitch Jacoby
January 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Team Effort
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jean-Sébastien Filhol
Electrooxidation of water on palladium forms surface hydroxyl species (spheres at center) and H+ ions, which migrate away from the anode by means of H5O2+ intermediates. H is white; O, red; and Pd, blue.
Credit: Courtesy of Jean-Sébastien Filhol
Electrooxidation of water on palladium forms surface hydroxyl species (spheres at center) and H+ ions, which migrate away from the anode by means of H5O2+ intermediates. H is white; O, red; and Pd, blue.

Basic interactions between water molecules and metal electrodes lie at the heart of a variety of industrially relevant processes. Yet details of molecular-scale events in electrochemistry, such as fundamental steps in solution-phase reaction mechanisms, generally have eluded scientists.

Now, Matthew Neurock, a professor of chemical engineering and chemistry, and postdoc Jean-Sébastien Filhol at the University of Virginia have developed a quantum-mechanical modeling technique that simulates specific changes in molecular structures and reactivity at the interface between an aqueous solution and an electrode during electrochemical reactions as a function of applied potential (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2006, 45, 402).

The new method sheds light on molecular-scale events that govern electrodeposition, electrocatalysis in fuel cells, and other types of electrochemical reactions. The method was applied to a test case: electrochemical activation of water at a palladium electrode.

Among various findings, the model predicts, as expected, that as the potential applied to the metal grows increasingly negative, water molecules become oriented with their hydrogen sides toward the electrode and react to form surface hydrides and solution-phase hydroxyl ions.

Conversely, as the potential becomes increasingly positive, water bonds to the electrode through the oxygen side and dissociates, forming surface hydroxides and liberating H+ ions into solution and electrons to the electrode. Neurock points out that the ions are transported away from the electrode via a concerted proton-transfer process, which proceeds by way of a hydrogen-bonded water network. The process delivers the protons to water molecules in the solution layer above the electrode.

Many of the study's results are summarized in the form of an interfacial phase diagram that maps the electrooxidation and electroreduction of water on palladium as a function of applied potential.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent molecules catalyze surface reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular Device Simulations Spring Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE