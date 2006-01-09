Commentary on forensic science should emphasize that it is broader than just criminalist usage. I am a fellow of the American College of Forensic Examiners, by virtue of acting as an expert witness on polymer and coatings technology in civil suits for about 25 years. Although I started a consulting firm about 25 years ago, the civil suits that came to me were initially a surprise and became my major income source. The key point is that one has to explain complex technology to nonscientific judges (and occasional juries). Hence, the key is essentially teaching nonscientific types the basis of good and flawed materials or usage, so they can understand what is at issue. What they don't know is that I learn a lot as well.
Robert D. Athey Jr.
El Cerrito, Calif.
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2004 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on chemistry.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Log on to chemistry.org (you must be registered, a process that takes about a minute), click on the tab "ACS Members" at the top of the page, click on the item under "Member Information and Benefits" that reads "Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees," scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on "Request 2004 Compensation Schedules." Fill out your e-mail information, and, within a minute, you will receive an e-mail with an Adobe Acrobat PDF file.
