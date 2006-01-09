Hercules buys guar business

Hercules has agreed to acquire the guar and guar derivatives business of Benchmark Performance Group for $20 million plus a provisional future payment. Hercules will also receive an equity position in Benchmark. The purchase includes a plant in Dalton, Ga., that processes guar, a seed-derived water-soluble polymer used in oil and gas drilling and in other industries. Hercules says the deal will expand its oil and gas footprint and help boost utilization at its Kenedy, Texas, guar facility.
