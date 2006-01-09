IUPAC-Richter Prize Established

Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Ltd., Budapest, Hungary, has established the IUPAC-Richter Prize in Medicinal Chemistry to acknowledge the key role that medicinal chemistry plays in improving human health. The $10,000 prize will be awarded to an internationally recognized scientist, preferably a medicinal chemist, whose activities or published accounts have made an outstanding contribution to the practice of medicinal chemistry or to an outstanding example of new drug discovery. The prize will be awarded biennially by a selection committee that will be appointed by the Subcommittee on Medicinal Chemistry & Drug Development of the IUPAC Chemistry & Human Health Division. The first prize will be awarded at the 19th International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry, which takes place Aug. 29-Sept. 2 in Istanbul, Turkey. Deadline for nominations is March 31. For more information, e-mail C. Robin Ganellin at c.r.ganellin@ucl.ac.uk.
