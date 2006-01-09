Indian firms sign customers

Nicholas Piramal has signed a seven-year manufacturing and R&D services agreement with Pfizer. The Mumbai-based custom chemical firm will provide process development and scale-up services to Pfizer's animal health business. Separately, Uttar Pradesh-based Jubilant Organosys has signed a five-year contract to provide Eli Lilly & Co. with a range of drug discovery services. Both Jubilant and Piramal have in the past claimed that the world's largest drug companies were among their customers but that confidentiality agreements prevented them from being more specific.
