Kalypsys, Alcon sign eye pact

Kalypsys and Alcon have entered a four-year pact to identify ophthalmic drug candidates to be developed and commercialized by Alcon. Kalypsys will use its ultra-high-throughput screening technology and chemical library, along with its medicinal chemistry expertise, to select and profile small molecules that are active against certain targets. Alcon will develop, manufacture, and commercialize any products that come out of the pact. Kalypsys says the deal is the first in an overall strategy to establish partnerships in several therapeutic fields over the next 12-18 months.
