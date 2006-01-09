Katrina's aftermath

Notwithstanding the excellently written articles on the Katrina aftermath in the Gulf region (C&EN, Nov. 21, 2005, page 13), I nonetheless felt the feature was somewhat incomplete in that it focused primarily on the academic chemical community, overlooking many government labs (namely, the Food & Drug Administration, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Aeronautics & Space Administration), as well as a huge chemical industry base. These entities have suffered equally from the blow.
It was particularly heartbreaking to see on television the devastation of the main bayou behind the University of New Orleans campus, where I had once chased a 10-foot alligator away from the children's playground!
Prioritizing grant and loan assistance by federal agencies and learned societies such as ACS PRF is indeed meritorious and urgently needed.
Lastly, could we now be reassured that the levee protection system will be rebuilt properly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or their subcontractors to minimize repetition of such calamity for such a culturally rich area of the country?
David N. Rahni
Pleasantville, N.Y.
