Lanxess appeals Ohio EPA order

Lanxess is filing an appeal to an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency order that the firm take immediate steps to lower volatile organic compound emissions from its styrenic plastics facility in Addyston. Plant Manager Sandy Marshall says the firm will, as ordered, build a new flare system to reduce emissions and make other process, procedure, and equipment upgrades. Lanxess, however, says the order erroneously found that emissions endanger the public, is based on assessments that overstated the risk to human health, and was not issued in accordance with Ohio law.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter