Mitsubishi has OLED technology

Mitsubishi Chemical has developed technology for an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) device that it says is more efficient than other designs. Because they consume less electricity and boast higher image refresh rates, OLED-based flat screens may in the future be superior to displays based on liquid-crystal or plasma technologies. Mitsubishi says its breakthrough is the result of success in using high-luminosity phosphorescent materials instead of the fluorescent materials that are the current OLED industry norm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter