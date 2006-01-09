Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mixed-oxide fuel facility is $2.5 billion over budget

January 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Design and construction of the Department of Energy's mixedoxide fuel (MOX) fabrication facility at Savannah River "will significantly exceed" previous cost estimates, according to an audit by DOE's inspector general. The report says DOE's National Nuclear Security Administration now believes the facility will cost about $3.5 billion to build, which is $2.5 billion more than NNSA reported to Congress in 2002. In September 2000, the U.S. and Russia signed an agreement that committed each nation to dispose of 34 metric tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium. To meet this goal, the MOX facility will combine plutonium oxide from weapons with uranium oxide to produce a mixed oxide, which it will fabricate into fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The report says NNSA already has spent $453 million of the project's $1 billion total budget just on design activities, but it has completed only 70% of the work. NNSA now estimates that it will cost a total of $744 million for the design work and $2.8 billion to construct the facility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. mixed-oxide fuel plan stalled to as late as 2048
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plan For Plutonium Disposal Panned
U.S.-Russian Nuclear Fuel Program Ends

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE