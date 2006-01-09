Advertisement

People

NAE names Draper, Gordon awardees

January 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
The National Academy of Engineering named the inventors of the charge-coupled device (CCD) as the recipients of the Charles Stark Draper Prize and the creators of the Learning Factory as the recipients of the Bernard M. Gordon Prize. Both prizes include a $500,000 award. The Draper Prize honors engineers whose accomplishments have significant societal benefit, and the Gordon Prize recognizes innovation in engineering and technology education. Draper Prize awardees Willard S. Boyle and George E. Smith are being honored "for the invention of the CCD, a light-sensitive component at the heart of digital cameras and other widely used imaging technologies." The team of Jens E. Jorgensen, John S. Lamancusa, Lueny Morell, Allen L. Soyster, and Jos?? L. Zayas-Castro is being honored with the Gordon Prize "for creating the Learning Factory, where multidisciplinary student teams develop engineering leadership skills by working with industry to solve real-world problems." The prizes will be presented at a gala dinner in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

