Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Natural Gas Dispute Is Settled, But Questions Remain

Agreement enables Ukraine to stem rise in natural gas prices

by Patricia Short
January 4, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Energy officials from Russia and Ukraine on Jan. 4 settled a dispute that had prompted Russia's largest natural gas supplier, Gazprom, to shut off shipments of fuel to Ukraine.

The dispute certainly disrupted the supply of natural gas in Ukraine. It also caused serious shortages in countries in Central and Western Europe because pipelines carrying natural gas to those areas traverse Ukraine. Although the disruption was short-lived, it has caused a spate of European rethinking about the security of the energy supply.

Russia supplies a quarter of Western Europe's natural gas, and 80% of that supply travels through the Ukrainian pipeline. Other pipelines serve the region as well; a new one, scheduled for 2010, will be built jointly by Gazprom, which is controlled by the Russian government, and Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF.

At the heart of the Ukrainian dispute was Gazprom's decision to more than quadruple its price to the former Soviet Union member. The move was widely seen as a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to punish the West-leaning Ukrainian government, although Gazprom officials insisted the change was to bring the gas price to global levels. The price would have risen to $230 per 1,000 m3 from $50.

Other Russian allies, including Belarus, continue to pay at the low level. Even the Baltic countries Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—former U.S.S.R. member countries but now members of the European Union—are charged $110 per 1,000 m3. In the new agreement, Ukraine will pay $95 per 1,000 m3.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF signs deal to import LNG from US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural gas shortages loom for Germany’s chemical industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German chemical makers fear Russian gas supply cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE