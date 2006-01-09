New Inorganic Award Symposium Established

The ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry has established a new award symposium that features the research of young inorganic chemists. The first symposium, held during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., in August 2005, recognized the science of eight speakers. Each award winner received a $500 honorarium and a plaque. The 2005 awardees are Theodore Betley, California Institute of Technology; Dorothea Fiedler, University of California, Berkeley; Tamara D. Hamilton, University of Iowa; Timothy Jackson, University of Minnesota; Matt Law, UC Berkeley; Robin T. Macaluso, Argonne National Laboratory; Elizabeth Nolan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Walter Paxton, Pennsylvania State University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter