Oxonica is in cosmetics and detection deals

Nanotechnology specialist Oxonica has signed a deal under which specialty chemical producer Croda will distribute its Optisol UV absorber to the personal care market. Optisol was launched in 2004 and is used by one U.K. firm in facial care products. Oxonica says the partnership with Croda is geared toward cultivating other customers. Meanwhile, Oxonica has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Nanoplex Technologies for shares in Oxonica equivalent to approximately 17% of the enlarged company. Nanoplex specializes in nanoparticle-based detection systems for health care and security.
