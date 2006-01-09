Regis expands fine chemicals

Regis Technologies is investing $3 million to expand capacity at its Morton Grove, Ill., facility. The company is currently bringing on-line four new production suites, two at the kilogram scale and two at the commercial reactor scale, that will enable it "to take on four more jobs simultaneously," says President Louis Glunz IV. The expansion also includes the addition of seven modern synthetic labs, scheduled for completion by summer 2006. The Morton Grove site produces active pharmaceutical ingredients, fine organics, and chromatography products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter