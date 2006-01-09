Advertisement

People

San Diego Section Announces Annual Awardees

January 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
Honoraries
[+]Enlarge
Srivastava (left) receives the Outstanding Service Award; Tsien receives the Distinguished Scientist Award.
Roger Y. Tsien, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, received the ACS San Diego Section's 2005 Distinguished Scientist Award at the annual award banquet held at UCSD on Oct. 20, 2005. Gay L. Olivier-Lilley and Ved Srivastava received the section's Achievement Certificate and Outstanding Service Award, respectively. The section honored Karen Bowers as outstanding high school teacher and Anthony Tong, Younger Chemists Committee chair, for the YCC chapter's receipt of the 2005 ChemLuminary Award for Outstanding YCC Chapter. John Palmer, San Diego Section chair, helped present the awards. Tsien gave the award address, entitled "Sculpting Molecules for Fun and Profit."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

