San Diego Section Announces Annual Awardees

Roger Y. Tsien, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, received the ACS San Diego Section's 2005 Distinguished Scientist Award at the annual award banquet held at UCSD on Oct. 20, 2005. Gay L. Olivier-Lilley and Ved Srivastava received the section's Achievement Certificate and Outstanding Service Award, respectively. The section honored Karen Bowers as outstanding high school teacher and Anthony Tong, Younger Chemists Committee chair, for the YCC chapter's receipt of the 2005 ChemLuminary Award for Outstanding YCC Chapter. John Palmer, San Diego Section chair, helped present the awards. Tsien gave the award address, entitled "Sculpting Molecules for Fun and Profit."
