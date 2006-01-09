Sun Chemical CEO steps down

Japan's Dainippon Ink & Chemicals is taking steps to more closely integrate its management with that of its U.S.-based Sun Chemical subsidiary. Two DIC executives will join the Sun board. Wes Lucas, Sun's president and CEO, has decided to resign, although he will remain chairman of the board. David Hill, a chemical industry veteran who has been with Sun for the past four years, will replace Lucas. DIC recently sold Reichhold Chemicals, its other major U.S. holding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter