Thompson Wins Distinguished Service Award

Larry F. Thompson has received the 2005 ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) Distinguished Service Award. During his career, Thompson managed the design and introduction of the world's first 193-nm deep-UV lithography stepper. Thompson, who is managing partner of Intellectual Property Solutions & Services, served as PMSE's chair and held many other positions, including councilor, from 1985 to 1992. He was a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 1992 to 1996. He also served as senior vice president of technology and president of the ultrabeam lithography division at Ultratech Stepper. In June 2002, he became CEO and president of the New Jersey Nanotechnology Consortium. He is now president of his own consulting business in intellectual property, semiconductor materials, equipment, and processing.
