Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

World Chemical Outlook

by Business Group
January 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Jean-François Tremblay
Credit: Photo by Jean-François Tremblay

COVER STORY

World Chemical Outlook

When we took a look at the future of the chemical industry at this time last year, we were optimistic that 2005 would be a year of growth in most major chemical-producing regions of the world. And when the final accounting is in, the predictions made last year will be proven true in most cases.

For 2006, C&EN sees another year of growth. Many economists and analysts are saying that the first half of the year will be kind to the chemical industry around the world, with some slowdown after June.

In the U.S. in 2005, the story was two industry-damaging hurricanes, rapidly advancing costs, and slower production increases made up for by large price increases for most chemicals-especially organics. For 2006, the industry should see more of the same, hopefully without major storms, but price increases may moderate.

Canada in 2005 was much like the U.S., but without hurricanes. Production was fairly lackluster, but price increases drove the value of shipments higher. Canadian producers are saying that the high cost of natural gas is undermining the global competitiveness of the industry.

Latin America began 2005 looking to increase plant capacity significantly. Now, some plants have been canceled.

Growth in Europe has been slow, but 2006 will see some pickup in production. The big question, however, is how various bodies within the European Union will reconcile the versions of the new chemicals policy known as REACH, which is slated to be implemented in 2007.

Asia-Pacific will see major producer China having a good first half this year, with some slowdown in the second half. And the chemical industry restructuring that has taken place in Japan will continue to provide growth, just as it did in 2005.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical output set to rise in 2019
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Sales On The Upswing
Chemical Forecast Trimmed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE