What's a photo editor to do?

Leanna Levine sure does place the editors of Science in a hard spot. She bemoans the fact that an ad in the Oct. 14, 2005, issue of Science ["Heroes in Chemistry"] pictured the singular female award recipient (C&EN, Nov. 28, 2005, page 5).
I must assume, then, that she'd be happier if the lone female recipient were ignored entirely. It would have been the only other option for the photo editor.
In an industry that routinely gets "dinged" for being "an old boys' club"-her words, not mine-one would think that actively promoting, highlighting, and honoring outstanding females would be hailed as "a step in the right direction." Instead, Levine carps about the picture. Guess she won't be happy until there's a quota system in place.
Brad Norwood
Richmond, Va.
