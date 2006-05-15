ACS Books Seeks New Topics To Publish

ACS Books, which publishes the ACS Symposium Series, is looking to expand its coverage by adding books derived from symposia held at ACS regional meetings.
An acquisitions editor will be attending some of this year's regional meetings to meet with symposium chairs and presenters about the possibility of publishing their work. The first such meeting will be the Central Regional Meeting, which will take place this week in Frankenmuth, Mich.
The ACS Symposium Series has been a successful program for more than 30 years, publishing to date more than 500 titles.
ACS Books has put together a packet of information on how the process works and what to do to be considered for publication. Contact Dara Moore at (202) 872-4063 or d_moore@acs.org. Visit www.chemistry.org/meetings/regional to link to the websites of each regional meeting for 2006.
