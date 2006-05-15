Air Products wins contracts ...

Air Products & Chemicals' Taiwanese subsidiary will build an air separation plant at Tainan Science Industrial Park in southern Taiwan to supply facilities that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Chi Mei Optoelectronics are building. TSMC is erecting a plant that will make advanced semiconductors out of 12-inch silicon wafers. Chi Mei is planning a next-generation facility for thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal displays. Air Products already supplies existing TSMC and Chi Mei plants in the Tainan park as well as facilities owned by United Microelectronics.
