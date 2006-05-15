Sanofi-Aventis has leased a new facility in Cambridge, Mass., to support future expansion of its R&D operation there. The French company says it plans to move into the new building, which is more than twice the size of its current facility, in the second quarter of 2007.
Kemira has added a hydrogen peroxide plant to a $100 million chemical complex it is building next to a pulp mill being erected in Fray Bentos, Uruguay. The eucalyptus-based mill has spurred an environmental controversy and a diplomatic spat between Uruguay and neighboring Argentina.
Rhein Chemie, the rubber and plastic additives subsidiary of Lanxess, is expanding its applications technology lab in Chardon, Ohio. The move follows Rhein Chemie's decision last year to close its Trenton, N.J., manufacturing facility and to center U.S. operations in Chardon.
Richard A. Goldstein, 64, has retired as chairman and CEO of International Flavors & Fragrances, as previously announced. IFF has retained an executive search firm to assist in finding a successor. Arthur C. Martinez, the company's lead director, will be interim chairman and CEO.
Roche and Borean Pharma, a Danish protein engineering company, have formed an agreement under which Roche will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trimeric Apo A-1, Borean's lead candidate for the treatment of atherosclerosis.
Mallinckrodt Baker is expanding capacity in Phillipsburg, N.J., for its CLÐ line of photoresist strippers and residue removers. The products are designed to be used on copper interconnects and low-k dielectrics, the firm says.
ExxonMobil Chemical is transferring its interests in two Mytex Polymers joint ventures to its partner, Mitsubishi Chemical, for an undisclosed amount. Mytex makes polypropylene compounds for the automotive industry.
GE Advanced Materials is expanding its Itatiba, São Paulo, Brazil, facility to develop and produce customized silicone rubber products. The company has been supplying Latin America from plants in the U.S.
