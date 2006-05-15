Advertisement

Policy

Chemicals first among trade investigations

May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Chemicals were the most frequent target of countries' new investigations of alleged trade dumping during the second half of 2005, the World Trade Organization reported last week. Governments initiated 17 investigations into claims that chemical shipments were dumped—sold at below-market prices—in their markets by foreign producers. China started 13 of these investigations, and Argentina, Costa Rica, India, and the U.S. each began one during this period, WTO added. After chemicals, metals ranked second; 15 investigations of dumping were initiated from July through December 2005. The plastics sector was third with 12 investigations. Overall, countries started 82 new investigations during this period. WTO said initiation of dumping investigations has declined over the past four years. During the second half of 2005, countries imposed 76 new measures, such as tariffs, on dumped goods. Of these new measures, 18 were directed at plastics and 16 were placed on chemical imports. More information on actions taken worldwide against dumping is available at www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/adp_e/adp_e.htm#statistics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

