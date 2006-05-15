Cognis in pact with Thai firm

Cognis' Thai subsidiary and Thai Oleochemicals are planning a 50-50 joint venture to make fatty alcohols. The firms say they will build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year facility in Rayong, Thailand, where they are building a fatty alcohol ethoxylates plant. The new facility will supply Cognis and the merchant market when it opens in early 2008, the partners say. Cognis recently put much of its oleochemicals business into a joint venture with Malaysia's Golden Hope Plantations.
