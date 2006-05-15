Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Detecting Drugs' Influence

Technique reveals compounds' direct effects on protein signaling interactions

by Stu Borman
May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Fluorescent Turn-On
[+]Enlarge
In PCA, a fragment of fluorescent protein is added to each of two signaling-pathway proteins. If the signaling proteins bind to each other in the presence of a bioactive compound, proximity of the fragments enables the fluorescent protein to be reconstituted, and its fluorescence can then be monitored microscopically.
In PCA, a fragment of fluorescent protein is added to each of two signaling-pathway proteins. If the signaling proteins bind to each other in the presence of a bioactive compound, proximity of the fragments enables the fluorescent protein to be reconstituted, and its fluorescence can then be monitored microscopically.

A technique that detects the ability of compounds to affect cell-signaling pathways could aid drug research by making it easier to understand mechanisms and side effects of drug candidates.

The technique, PCA (protein-fragment complementation assay), was developed over the past decade by biochemistry professor Stephen Michnick of the University of Montreal and coworkers as a means for predicting unknown drug activities and toxicities. Michnick, in collaboration with John K. Westwick, president and chief scientific officer of San Ramon, Calif.-based Odyssey Thera, and coworkers have now demonstrated the technique on existing drugs (Nat. Chem. Biol., published online May 7, dx.doi.org/10.1038/nchembio790). Odyssey Thera, cofounded by Michnick, has an exclusive license for PCA and is developing a PCA-based drug screening program.

Robert T. Abraham, vice president of oncology discovery at Wyeth, comments that PCA could improve the efficiency and probability of success of drug R&D programs by making it easier to find new uses for existing agents and to screen out potentially toxic compounds at an early stage.

In PCA, two proteins that are known to interact in a biochemical pathway (such as a hormone and its receptor) are modified to include fragments of a fluorescent protein and then expressed in cells. If an introduced compound causes the two proteins to interact, the fragments combine, fluorescence is generated, and the signal is monitored microscopically, showing the cellular location and timing of the induced protein interaction. Measures are taken to distinguish signals induced by introduced compounds from those induced by endogenous cell components.

The paper describes the use of 49 different PCA tests to screen each of 107 known drugs. Test results were in line with the drugs' known structure-activity properties. The study uncovered previously unknown antiproliferative activities for four of the drugs, including the antidepressant sertraline.

Tim Mitchison, professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School, comments that PCA might not be any better than current drug assessment techniques, such as gene expression array analysis, and might be more difficult to carry out. Gene expression analysis measures effects of bioactive compounds on protein production in cells. Michnick, Westwick, and coworkers "have identified a real problem and made some progress on solving it, but I doubt it's the be-all and end-all" of drug effects analysis, Mitchison says.

Michnick replies that PCA captures responses at steps of single biochemical pathways, whereas gene expression changes are influenced by multiple pathways, making it difficult to attribute drug effects to specific targets. "I hope this report will inspire others to use PCA, develop other approaches for direct pathway detection, and think more about how to interpret such experiments," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Technique Illuminates Small-Molecule Screening
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To Uncover Substrates For Mystery Enzymes, Fragment-Based Approaches May Be A Poor Fit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Partners For Cholesterol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE