DuPont buys Eastman patents

DuPont's intellectual assets and licensing arm has acquired Eastman Chemical's Gavilan patent estate, a portfolio of 12 current and 20 pending U.S. patents covering polyolefin catalyst systems. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. DuPont says the Eastman patents complement its own Versipol catalyst technology, and it expects that the acquired patents will enhance the use of Versipol to make branched ethylene polymers.
