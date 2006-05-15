FDA approves Lonza/BMS deal

FDA has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for Bristol-Myers Squibb. The decision approves Lonza Biologics as the third-party manufacturing partner for abatacept, the active ingredient in BMS's rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia. Lonza says its contract with BMS increases production capacity for Orencia to meet anticipated long-term demand. Lonza will manufacture abatacept at its plant in Portsmouth, N.H.
