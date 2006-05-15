Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Gast To Head Lehigh

Chemical engineer Alice Gast leaves MIT for Lehigh University

by Ann M. Thayer
May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Donna Coveney, MIT
Gast
Credit: Photo by Donna Coveney, MIT
Gast

Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., has named Alice P. Gast as its president, effective Aug. 1. Gast, 47, is currently vice president for research and associate provost at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she is also Robert T. Haslam Professor of Chemical Engineering. With her selection, she garnered accolades for her research and teaching from academic leaders.

"I am tremendously honored to be asked to serve Lehigh University as its 13th president," Gast said after being selected. She will succeed Gregory C. Farrington, who served for eight years and will step down in June. The 140-year-old private university has more than 400 full-time faculty and 7,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

Gast has been in her role at MIT since 2001. She moved there after 16 years at Stanford University, where she was associate chair of the chemical engineering department. She received a B.S. degree from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. from Princeton University. Her research centers on complex fluids and colloids, including macromolecules at interfaces, disorder-order transitions and wetting in suspensions, magneto-rheological fluids, and microfluidics.

This year, Gast won the ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. In recognition of her work, Gast received an NSF Presidential Young Investigator Award, a Camille & Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, a National Academy of Sciences Award for Initiatives in Research, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and an Alexander von Humboldt Award.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William H. Nichols Medal to Karen Goldberg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Young Innovator Award to Dan Huh
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Storch Award To Ted Oyama

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE