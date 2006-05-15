Government & Policy Roundup

The Army has publicly confirmed that it will not complete disposal of the nation's chemical weapons arsenal by the 2012 deadline mandated by the chemical weapons treaty. Destruction of weapons at stockpile sites in Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, and Utah will extend beyond 2012. The elimination of the 30,000-ton arsenal is now projected for no earlier than 2017.
The Division of Science Resources Statistics at NSF has released the 2003-04 Science & Engineering State Profiles that include state-specific data on science and engineering doctorates and R&D expenditures for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The annual report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/nsf06314.
On May 10, the House Appropriations Committee approved a nonbinding resolution that endorses mandatory market-based limits on greenhouse gas emissions as long as the U.S. economy is not harmed. The resolution parallels one that passed last year in the Senate.
