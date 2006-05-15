Heyman owns Engelhard shares

Samuel J. Heyman, chairman of International Specialty Products, has disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission that he has a "passive" investment in catalysts maker Engelhard and owns 5.6% of the firm's shares. BASF is attempting to buy Engelhard and has offered to pay about $5 billion for the firm. While the SEC filing gives no details on Heyman's plans, he is a well-known investor who sometimes attempts to buy firms that are in play. Past forays include attempts to buy Union Carbide, Dexter, and Hercules.
