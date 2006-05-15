Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

House passes H-Prize bill

May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

By a vote of 416 to 6, the House passed legislation to create the H-Prize (H.R. 5143), a series of awards to spur research to overcome technical challenges related to a hydrogen economy. The bill authorizes more than $50 million from 2007 through 2016 for the program. Modeled after the Ansari X Prize—a purse created to spur the development of commercial spacecraft—the H-Prize has three award categories. The first category is technical advancements, which includes four prizes of up to $1 million each awarded biennially for developments in hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization. The second category is a single award of up to $4 million awarded biennially for model hydrogen vehicles that meet set performance goals. The final category, transformational technologies, will be awarded only once in the 10-year period covered by this bill and has a cash prize of $10 million. The prizes would be administered and selection criteria would be set by a private foundation or other nonprofit entity selected by the Secretary of Energy. "The bill's rapid movement through the house shows that momentum is gathering toward a national commitment to the hydrogen economy," said bill sponsor Bob Inglis (R-S.C.).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Energy Grants Aim To Speed Development
White House Details Proposed Manufacturing Centers
Gordon Backs House Vision For NASA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE