ImmunoGen to develop route for Genentech

ImmunoGen will work with Genentech to create a commercial manufacturing process for Genentech's trastuzumab-DM1, a cancer treatment based on ImmunoGen's tumor-activated prodrug (TAP) technology. The agreement increases to $44 million the amount that ImmunoGen can earn under an existing pact with Genentech. In a TAP compound, a tumor-targeting antibody is linked to a cytotoxic small-molecule agent. ImmunoGen says it has manufactured numerous TAP compounds at its Norwood, Mass., facility.
