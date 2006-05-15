Immunomedics, UCB in pact

Belgium-based UCB has licensed Immunomedics' lead product, the monoclonal antibody epratuzumab, in a deal that gives UCB worldwide rights to develop the drug for all autoimmune disease indications. Immunomedics will receive $38 million upfront and potential milestone payments of up to $145 million in cash and $20 million in equity investment. Epratuzumab is now in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter