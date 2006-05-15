Isogenica to research with GE Healthcare

Isogenica and GE Healthcare have formed a collaboration for the discovery of novel in vivo diagnostic and medical imaging compounds. Isogenica will use its CIS display technology to select peptide ligands for two undisclosed disease targets that will be identified by GE. According to the firms, the CIS technology rapidly identifies peptides that bind to any given molecular target. The technology can also be used to enhance the in vivo performance of peptide therapeutic and diagnostic products. GE will have an option to advance to clinical development any imaging agent resulting from the collaboration.
