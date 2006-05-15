Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Merck Biologics

Company acquires two firms with protein-based drug technology

by Lisa M. Jarvis
May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BREWING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: GLYCOLFI PHOTO
GlycoFi's yeast system could offer an alernative therapeutic protein production method.
Credit: GLYCOLFI PHOTO
GlycoFi's yeast system could offer an alernative therapeutic protein production method.

Merck & Co. is pushing deeper into biopharmaceuticals with the purchase of two biotechnology companies that enhance its ability to discover, develop, and manufacture protein-based drugs and vaccines.

Merck will pay $400 million for Lebanon, N.H.-based GlycoFi, which has genetically modified yeast to enable the production of therapeutic proteins with human sugar structures. Currently marketed monoclonal antibodies are grown in mammalian cell culture, a medium in which it is sometimes prohibitively expensive to achieve complex protein glycosylation.

The GlycoFi system has not been proven on a commercial scale, says Tom Ransohoff, a senior consultant with BioProcess Technology Consultants, but it has the potential to address several challenges of mammalian cell culture production. He notes that yeast grows quickly and presents fewer concerns about viral contamination. Most important, yeast generates a homogenous glycoform, a glycoprotein with sugars attached, rather than the heterogenous mixture of glycoforms produced in mammalian cell culture.

GlycoFi's glycoengineering technology complements Merck's in-house yeast expression system. Merck says the technology combination could help accelerate the discovery and development of both vaccines and protein-based oncology drugs. Although Merck has a growing portfolio of vaccines, it has less experience in bringing monoclonal antibodies to market.

Merck will lay out another $80 million for Santa Clara, Calif.-based Abmaxis, which is focused on discovering and optimizing monoclonal antibodies. Abmaxis starts with either an antigen target or an antibody and then designs a structure-based antibody library from which drug candidates are selected.

Merck took both companies' technologies for test drives before making the purchases. The pharmaceutical giant signed up last December to use GlycoFi's platform to develop biologic and vaccine drug candidates, and in late 2004 it enlisted the help of Abmaxis to reengineer one of its human monoclonal antibodies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Biogen and Ginkgo partner on AAV manufacturing
Lilly licenses Merus antibody therapy for up to $1.6 billion
Bluebird Bio buys virus factory

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE