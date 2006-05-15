Advertisement

Business

Novel propylene oxide planned

May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
Degussa is taking steps to commercialize its hydrogen peroxide-based route to propylene oxide (PO). The company is licensing its PO technology, which it developed with German engineering company Uhde, to SKC Chemicals. The South Korean firm is planning to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year PO plant in Ulsan, South Korea, by the beginning of 2008. To provide the hydrogen peroxide feedstock for this plant, DegussaHeadwaters, a joint venture between Degussa and Utah-based Headwaters Inc., is purchasing a hydrogen peroxide plant in Ulsan from Finland's Kemira for $35 million. DegussaHeadwaters intends to more than double the plant's capacity, now 34,000 metric tons per year, in order to supply SKC. The joint venture says it may also use the plant to commercialize its technology for the catalytic direct synthesis of hydrogen peroxide. The hydrogen peroxide route to PO eliminates the coproduction of styrene or tert-butyl alcohol that is necessary with the current dominant technology. A joint venture between BASF and Dow Chemical is planning a peroxide-based PO facility in Antwerp, Belgium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

