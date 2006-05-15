Advertisement

Environment

Nuclear industry proposes tritium monitoring

May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
The nuclear power industry has launched a voluntary initiative aimed at improving the detection and disclosure of inadvertent radiological releases in groundwater at its power plants. Specifically, the Nuclear Energy Institute says it will more closely monitor and report leaks of tritium, the radioactive isotope of hydrogen, even when they occur within plant boundaries. The industry is required to notify the Nuclear Regulatory Commission only about off-site releases. NEI says the new industry-wide program recognizes that, even though radioisotopes have not been detected offsite at levels that would jeopardize public health, the industry should adopt a standard of radiation protection that goes beyond what NRC regulations require. "Even in the instances where inadvertent radiological releases in groundwater occur at levels that do not require formal reporting, we should inform local and state leaders and the public as a matter of openness and transparency," says Ralph Andersen, NEI's chief health physicist. "The nuclear energy industry's unanimous approval of this voluntary groundwater protection initiative reflects our commitment to be a responsible member of the communities where our plants operate."

