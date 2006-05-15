Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

Responsible Care

Industry says program obviates need to legislate safer manufacturing technology

by Marc S. Reisch
May 15, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 20
American Chemistry Council leaders say the Responsible Care program has successfully established and implemented clear safety and security goals for both ACC members and the U.S. chemical industry as a whole. Thus, they say, there is no need to pass legislation that mandates inherently safer manufacturing technology.

Speaking to reporters last week at the start of the annual ACC conference on the international health, safety, and environmental management initiative, Fran Keeth, chair of ACC's Board Committee on Responsible Care and Shell Chemical CEO, said that all ACC members have completed vulnerability assessments of their plants.

Also, all 127 ACC members except one have undertaken the security measures required since security became a particular concern following the 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. Keeth did not identify the one recalcitrant member but said ACC is working with the firm to bring it into compliance.

"Responsible Care is critical to our success as an advocacy organization," said Jack N. Gerard, ACC president and CEO. He bristled at the suggestion that Congress could pass legislation proposed more than a month ago by Sens. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.) and Barack Obama (D-Ill.) mandating use of inherently safer technology (C&EN, April 10, page 17).

He called "more serious" a bill sponsored by Sens. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine) and Joseph I. Lieberman (D-Conn.). That bill currently contains no provisions for the safer technology approach, which calls for the use of chemicals and processes that are less likely to cause harm in the event of an accident or attack.

"We've proven we are safe," Gerard said. He is not against inherently safer technology, but adds, "Why allow government to come in and set standards? The industry knows better."

