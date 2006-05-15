SAP convenes chemicals group

SAP, the leading supplier of business management software to the chemical industry, has formed a consortium of software suppliers, system integrators, and chemical industry information technology managers. The group will develop multivendor IT products addressing industry-specific problems such as price and margin management, process control and optimization, and environmental compliance. Chemical companies involved include Celanese, Dow Corning, DuPont, Eastman Chemical, Hexion Specialty Chemicals, and Nova Chemicals.
