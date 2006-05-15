... and enters personal care

Air Products is entering the personal care business with an initial focus on ingredients for skin care, hair care, and color cosmetics. The firm's path to market will be a license and R&D agreement it signed earlier this year with Landec Corp. that gives it rights to Landec's Intelimer-brand alkyl acrylate polymers for several uses (C&EN, March 20, page 21). "This collaboration will jump-start our goal to become a credible specialty ingredient supplier to the personal care industry," says Solomon Lemma, Air Products' business development manager for personal care.
