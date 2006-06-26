The 19th biennial conference on Chemical Education (BCCE), sponsored by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and hosted by Purdue University's department of chemistry, will be held in West Lafayette, Ind., from Sunday, July 30, through Thursday, Aug. 3. The meeting's theme is "The Bridge between Teaching & Learning," and the program contains a wide variety of workshops, presentations, plenary speakers, keynote speakers, demonstrations, exhibits, and posters, each of which is designed to provide new ideas, strategies, and techniques for involving students in active learning. There is also a very strong high school program. Visit the BCCE website, www.chem.purdue.edu/bcce, for complete registration information, program details, housing reservations, and networking events.

The technical program features 11 plenary and keynote speakers, more than 800 presentations in 106 sessions, and 44 workshops. Among the various symposia are discussions of chemistry laboratory work; green chemistry; chemistry education and nanotechnology; computation, modeling, and molecular visualization across the chemistry curriculum; cooking with chemistry; links between chemistry, engineering, and physics education; teaching first-year chemistry, biochemistry, and inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; assessment; teaching-assistant training; research in chemical education; the George R. Hague Jr. Memorial AP/IB chemistry symposium; teaching to the national science standards; peer-led team learning (PLTL) and process-oriented guided-inquiry learning presentations (POGIL); and a special symposium in honor of the late Babu George.

Workshops will cover such topics as chemical misconceptions, cheminformatics, national science standards, implementing PLTL, models and simulations, using computers in the lab, demonstrations, chemical education research, chemistry with computers, designing activities for a POGIL learning environment, and projects in chemical technology.

The exposition will be open on Monday from 1 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 10 AM to 5 PM and again from 8 to 10 PM. The exposition will be held in the ballrooms of the Purdue Memorial Union. Poster sessions are also housed in the Memorial Union. Purdue's Conference Division is handling the exhibition arrangements, and the registration form for exhibitors can be downloaded at www.chem.purdue.edu/bcce/html/for_exhibitors.html.

West Lafayette is located between Indianapolis and Chicago. The nearest airport with commercial service is Indianapolis International Airport. Regular van service connects the Indianapolis Airport with several motels and the Purdue Memorial Union and stops about two blocks from Hillenbrand Hall. BCCE will provide vans to transport participants from the shuttle stops to residence halls.