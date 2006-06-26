Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

19th Biennial Conference On Chemical Education

June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The 19th biennial conference on Chemical Education (BCCE), sponsored by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and hosted by Purdue University's department of chemistry, will be held in West Lafayette, Ind., from Sunday, July 30, through Thursday, Aug. 3. The meeting's theme is "The Bridge between Teaching & Learning," and the program contains a wide variety of workshops, presentations, plenary speakers, keynote speakers, demonstrations, exhibits, and posters, each of which is designed to provide new ideas, strategies, and techniques for involving students in active learning. There is also a very strong high school program. Visit the BCCE website, www.chem.purdue.edu/bcce, for complete registration information, program details, housing reservations, and networking events.

The technical program features 11 plenary and keynote speakers, more than 800 presentations in 106 sessions, and 44 workshops. Among the various symposia are discussions of chemistry laboratory work; green chemistry; chemistry education and nanotechnology; computation, modeling, and molecular visualization across the chemistry curriculum; cooking with chemistry; links between chemistry, engineering, and physics education; teaching first-year chemistry, biochemistry, and inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; assessment; teaching-assistant training; research in chemical education; the George R. Hague Jr. Memorial AP/IB chemistry symposium; teaching to the national science standards; peer-led team learning (PLTL) and process-oriented guided-inquiry learning presentations (POGIL); and a special symposium in honor of the late Babu George.

Workshops will cover such topics as chemical misconceptions, cheminformatics, national science standards, implementing PLTL, models and simulations, using computers in the lab, demonstrations, chemical education research, chemistry with computers, designing activities for a POGIL learning environment, and projects in chemical technology.

The exposition will be open on Monday from 1 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 10 AM to 5 PM and again from 8 to 10 PM. The exposition will be held in the ballrooms of the Purdue Memorial Union. Poster sessions are also housed in the Memorial Union. Purdue's Conference Division is handling the exhibition arrangements, and the registration form for exhibitors can be downloaded at www.chem.purdue.edu/bcce/html/for_exhibitors.html.

West Lafayette is located between Indianapolis and Chicago. The nearest airport with commercial service is Indianapolis International Airport. Regular van service connects the Indianapolis Airport with several motels and the Purdue Memorial Union and stops about two blocks from Hillenbrand Hall. BCCE will provide vans to transport participants from the shuttle stops to residence halls.

Early registration ends on June 26. Late registration ends on July 7. On-site registration will be available at the conference, but on-campus housing cannot be guaranteed and space in some workshops and special activities will not be available. Individual participants and couples can register online; however, families need to register by fax or by mail. Registration information can be downloaded from www.chem.purdue.edu/bcce/html/registration.html or by contacting Bill Robinson, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, 560 Oval Dr., West Lafayette, IN 47907-2084, by phone at (765) 494-5453, or by e-mail at bcce@purdue.edu.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Northwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting
2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting to be held virtually

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE