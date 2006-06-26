2006 Midwest Regional Meeting

The 41st Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2006), hosted by the ACS Mark Twain Section, will be held Oct. 25-27 at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy, Ill.
MWRM 2006 invites papers from industrial and academic chemists, as well as undergraduate and graduate students in all areas of chemistry. Poster sessions will held in conjunction with the various breakout sessions.
Planned symposia include "Women in Chemistry," "Solid-State/Materials/Nano Science," "Chemical Education," and "Intellectual Property & Technology Transfer." General technical sessions will focus on biochemistry; chemical education and undergraduate research; nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy; and analytical, inorganic, organic, physical, polymer, and green chemistry.
Abstract submissions will be accepted through Sept. 4 at the MWRM 2006 website, membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2006. The deadline for advance registration is Sept. 30. Please visit the website for periodic program updates.
For additional information, contact one of the program cochairs: Dawood Afzal, afzal@truman.edu or (660) 785-4642, or David Wohlers, wohlers@truman.edu or (660) 785-4625.
