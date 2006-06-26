2006 Northeast Regional Meeting

The 34th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2006), hosted by the ACS Binghamton Section, will be held in Binghamton, N.Y., on Oct. 5-7. NERM 2006 is cosponsored by ACS, the Materials Research Society, and the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers' Components, Packaging & Manufacturing Technology Society, and it promises to be a unique regional meeting with an exciting program highlighting emerging technologies and the chemical sciences.
The program will include special symposia on nanotechnology, polymer materials and green chemistry, molecular solids, flexible electronics, life sciences and biotechnology, chemical education, and information sciences. Traditional symposia will focus on organic, inorganic, physical, and analytical chemistry, and biochemistry.
Abstracts for both oral and poster presentations may be submitted using links from the conference website, www.nerm2006.org, through Aug. 21. The deadline for advance registration is Sept. 11. Please visit the website for updates.
For information, contact Mark D. Poliks, mpoliks@eitny.com or (607) 755-2064, or Omowunmi A. Sadik, osadik@binghamton.edu or (607) 777-4132.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter