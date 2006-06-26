Akzo unit adds bleach

Akzo Nobel's Eka Chemicals unit will build a $15 million chlorine dioxide bleach plant in Bahia, Brazil, to supply Suzano Papel e Celulose's eucalyptus pulp mill. Combined with the 25-ton-per-day Eka unit already there, the Dutch firm will nearly triple bleach capacity at its customer's site when the new unit starts up in August 2007. The deal with Suzano also includes a 15-year agreement to supply sodium chlorate from the Eka plant at Eunápolis in Bahia.
