Albemarle sets Chinese plant

Albemarle will build a phosphorus-based flame-retardant facility at its technology and business center in Nanjing, China. The company says the new plant, which is expected to open in the second half of 2007, will help meet growing global demand for fire-resistant polymers for construction and electronics materials. Albemarle began building the Nanjing technology and business development center in December 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter