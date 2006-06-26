Arkema slates fluoropolymers

Arkema intends to expand capacity to make polyvinylidene fluoride at its Calvert City, Ky., plant by more than 2,000 tons per year. Arkema says the $12 million project, set for completion in early 2008, will make the facility one of the largest PVDF plants in the world. Separately, French stock market regulators say the U.S. hedge fund Greenlight Capital has amassed a stake in Arkema of more than 10%.
