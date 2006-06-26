Blast kills 16 in China

An explosion at an explosives factory has killed 16 people and injured 24 in the city of Maanshan in China's Anhui province. The cause of the June 16 blast is unknown. The bodies of 10 people were identified as plant workers; six others were disfigured beyond recognition. The official Xinhua News Agency reports that police have arrested the president and the general manager of Anhui Dun'an Chemical, the company where the accident occurred. The firm had been producing explosives beyond its designed capacity, Xinhua reports. The blast prompted the State Administration of Work Safety to issue a notice tightening the conditions under which plants producing explosives can operate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter